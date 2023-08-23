Indian cricket team joins nation in celebrating Chandrayaan-3's lunar success

India has created history with the successful soft landing of ISRO’s third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Module (LM), making it only the fourth country to do so, and the first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth’s only natural satellite.

The ambitious lunar mission of ISRO, Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander, achieved a safe landing on the lunar surface exactly as scheduled at 6:04 pm today. This momentous event was marked by exuberant celebrations across the nation, including among ISRO scientists. Even the Indian cricket team, then on tour in Ireland, gathered around their screens to witness this historic feat. The players erupted in joy as Vikram made its triumphant lunar landing.

The IPL franchise Mumbai Indians also shared a video highlighting the success of Chandrayaan 3, accompanied by Akshay Kumar's dialogue from the movie Mission Mangal, “Puri duniya se kaho, COPY THAT!”

Chandrayaan-3 mission has been on a journey to the moon since its launch on July 14. Chandrayaan-3’s lander (Vikram) has a rover (Pragyan) inside it. Launched on 14 July, the lander module of Chandrayaan-3 successfully separated from the Propulsion Module on Thursday, 35 days after the mission was launched.

A successful mission would make India only the fourth country to successfully land on the moon, after the former USSR, the United States and China, and mark its emergence as a space power.