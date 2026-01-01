Indian Men’s Cricket Team Schedule 2026: Full List of Matches, Dates, Venues, Opponents and More

India National Cricket Team Match Full Schedule 2026: India's men’s cricket team will move into a white-ball-heavy phase in 2026 after a year of major changes in 2025. The team will play limited Test cricket and focus more on ODIs and T20Is. The calendar includes a home series against New Zealand, an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the IPL and overseas white-ball tours of England and New Zealand. With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma now active only in one-day cricket, the spotlight will also remain on the ODI format throughout the year.
January 2026
New Zealand tour of India
India will start the year with an eight-match home series against New Zealand. The tour includes three ODIs and five T20Is.
|Format
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|ODI
|Jan 11
|1st ODI
|Vadodara
|ODI
|Jan 14
|2nd ODI
|Rajkot
|ODI
|Jan 18
|3rd ODI
|Indore
|T20I
|Jan 21
|1st T20I
|Nagpur
|T20I
|Jan 23
|2nd T20I
|Raipur
|T20I
|Jan 25
|3rd T20I
|Guwahati
|T20I
|Jan 28
|4th T20I
|Visakhapatnam
|T20I
|Jan 31
|5th T20I
|Thiruvananthapuram
February to March 2026
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup
The T20 World Cup will be played from Feb 7 to March 8. India and Sri Lanka are the co-hosts.
March to May 2026
IPL 2026
The Indian Premier League is scheduled from March 26 to May 31. There will be no international matches for India during this period.
June 2026
Afghanistan in India
India is set to host Afghanistan for one Test and three ODIs. Dates and venues are yet to be announced.
July 2026
India tour of England
India will play a full white-ball tour of England with five T20Is and three ODIs.
|Format
|Date
|Venue
|T20I
|July 1
|Chester le Street
|T20I
|July 4
|Manchester
|T20I
|July 7
|Nottingham
|T20I
|July 9
|Bristol
|T20I
|July 11
|Southampton
|ODI
|July 14
|Birmingham
|ODI
|July 16
|Cardiff
|ODI
|July 19
|Lord’s
August 2026
India tour of Sri Lanka
India is scheduled to play two Tests in Sri Lanka. Match details are awaited.
September 2026
India tour of Bangladesh
India’s postponed tour of Bangladesh will be played in September. The series is expected to include three ODIs and three T20Is.
September to October 2026
Home season
India is likely to play three T20Is against Afghanistan. A home series against West Indies is also planned with three ODIs and five T20Is. The detailed schedule is yet to be confirmed.
September 19 to October 4 2026
Asian Games
Cricket is expected to be part of the Asian Games in Japan. The matches will be played in T20 format.
October to November 2026
India tour of New Zealand
India will tour New Zealand for a full series. The tour includes two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is. Dates are still to be announced.
December 2026
Sri Lanka in India
India is set to end the year with a home series against Sri Lanka. The tour will include three ODIs and three T20Is.