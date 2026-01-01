Indian Men’s Cricket Team Schedule 2026: Full List of Matches, Dates, Venues, Opponents and More

India National Cricket Team Match Full Schedule 2026: India's men’s cricket team will move into a white-ball-heavy phase in 2026 after a year of major changes in 2025. The team will play limited Test cricket and focus more on ODIs and T20Is. The calendar includes a home series against New Zealand, an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the IPL and overseas white-ball tours of England and New Zealand. With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma now active only in one-day cricket, the spotlight will also remain on the ODI format throughout the year.

January 2026

New Zealand tour of India

India will start the year with an eight-match home series against New Zealand. The tour includes three ODIs and five T20Is.

FormatDateMatchVenue
ODIJan 111st ODIVadodara
ODIJan 142nd ODIRajkot
ODIJan 183rd ODIIndore
T20IJan 211st T20INagpur
T20IJan 232nd T20IRaipur
T20IJan 253rd T20IGuwahati
T20IJan 284th T20IVisakhapatnam
T20IJan 315th T20IThiruvananthapuram

February to March 2026

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

The T20 World Cup will be played from Feb 7 to March 8. India and Sri Lanka are the co-hosts.

March to May 2026

IPL 2026

The Indian Premier League is scheduled from March 26 to May 31. There will be no international matches for India during this period.

June 2026

Afghanistan in India

India is set to host Afghanistan for one Test and three ODIs. Dates and venues are yet to be announced.

July 2026

India tour of England

India will play a full white-ball tour of England with five T20Is and three ODIs.

FormatDateVenue
T20IJuly 1Chester le Street
T20IJuly 4Manchester
T20IJuly 7Nottingham
T20IJuly 9Bristol
T20IJuly 11Southampton
ODIJuly 14Birmingham
ODIJuly 16Cardiff
ODIJuly 19Lord’s

August 2026

India tour of Sri Lanka

India is scheduled to play two Tests in Sri Lanka. Match details are awaited.

September 2026

India tour of Bangladesh

India’s postponed tour of Bangladesh will be played in September. The series is expected to include three ODIs and three T20Is.

September to October 2026

Home season

India is likely to play three T20Is against Afghanistan. A home series against West Indies is also planned with three ODIs and five T20Is. The detailed schedule is yet to be confirmed.

September 19 to October 4 2026

Asian Games

Cricket is expected to be part of the Asian Games in Japan. The matches will be played in T20 format.

October to November 2026

India tour of New Zealand

India will tour New Zealand for a full series. The tour includes two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is. Dates are still to be announced.

December 2026

Sri Lanka in India

India is set to end the year with a home series against Sri Lanka. The tour will include three ODIs and three T20Is.

