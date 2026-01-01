Indian Men’s Cricket Team Schedule 2026: Full List of Matches, Dates, Venues, Opponents and More

India National Cricket Team Match Full Schedule 2026: India's men’s cricket team will move into a white-ball-heavy phase in 2026 after a year of major changes in 2025. The team will play limited Test cricket and focus more on ODIs and T20Is. The calendar includes a home series against New Zealand, an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the IPL and overseas white-ball tours of England and New Zealand. With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma now active only in one-day cricket, the spotlight will also remain on the ODI format throughout the year.

January 2026

New Zealand tour of India

India will start the year with an eight-match home series against New Zealand. The tour includes three ODIs and five T20Is.

Format Date Match Venue ODI Jan 11 1st ODI Vadodara ODI Jan 14 2nd ODI Rajkot ODI Jan 18 3rd ODI Indore T20I Jan 21 1st T20I Nagpur T20I Jan 23 2nd T20I Raipur T20I Jan 25 3rd T20I Guwahati T20I Jan 28 4th T20I Visakhapatnam T20I Jan 31 5th T20I Thiruvananthapuram

February to March 2026

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

The T20 World Cup will be played from Feb 7 to March 8. India and Sri Lanka are the co-hosts.

March to May 2026

IPL 2026

The Indian Premier League is scheduled from March 26 to May 31. There will be no international matches for India during this period.

June 2026

Afghanistan in India

India is set to host Afghanistan for one Test and three ODIs. Dates and venues are yet to be announced.

July 2026

India tour of England

India will play a full white-ball tour of England with five T20Is and three ODIs.

Format Date Venue T20I July 1 Chester le Street T20I July 4 Manchester T20I July 7 Nottingham T20I July 9 Bristol T20I July 11 Southampton ODI July 14 Birmingham ODI July 16 Cardiff ODI July 19 Lord’s

August 2026

India tour of Sri Lanka

India is scheduled to play two Tests in Sri Lanka. Match details are awaited.

September 2026

India tour of Bangladesh

India’s postponed tour of Bangladesh will be played in September. The series is expected to include three ODIs and three T20Is.

September to October 2026

Home season

India is likely to play three T20Is against Afghanistan. A home series against West Indies is also planned with three ODIs and five T20Is. The detailed schedule is yet to be confirmed.

September 19 to October 4 2026

Asian Games

Cricket is expected to be part of the Asian Games in Japan. The matches will be played in T20 format.

October to November 2026

India tour of New Zealand

India will tour New Zealand for a full series. The tour includes two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is. Dates are still to be announced.

December 2026

Sri Lanka in India

India is set to end the year with a home series against Sri Lanka. The tour will include three ODIs and three T20Is.