Indian team to play warm-up match against Leicestershire

The Indian team is going to play warm-up matches before their red-ball and white-ball matches in June and July against England. According to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), the Indian team will play the Leicestershire County Cricket Club in Leicester from June 24, prior to the Test match starting a week later. The warm-up match will be a four-day match and it is expected to carry the first-class match status. Cricbuzz has previously stated that regular Indian players would fly to England around June 16.

Apart from the four-day match, the Indian white-ball squad will play two warm-up matches against Derbyshire and Northamptonshire on July 1 and 3, after playing a pair of T20I games in Dublin, Ireland. After the Test on July 5, India will play three ODIs and as many T20Is in England between July 7 and 17.. While the Indian T20I team takes on Ireland on June 26 and 28, the Indian red-ball team will compete in a first-class match in Leicester on the same dates. India will be playing a five-game T20 home series against South Africa right after the IPL. While India is due to play an away white-ball series in the West Indies and the United States after the England tour.