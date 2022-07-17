India vs England, 3rd ODI: Hardik Pandya records best bowling figures as England get bowled out for 259

Hardik Pandya took four while Yuzvendra Chahal also bagged three wickets as India bowled out England for 259 in the ongoing third ODI at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester. This is the first time since WC 2015 England have failed to score 300+ in a home ODI series when they have batted first at least once.

The counter-attack started from Roy and Stokes but both fell to Pandya who had a great day with the ball. Buttler curbed his aggressive instincts to knuckle down and when Livingstone was opening out against the short ball of Pandya, it looked ominous. But both Buttler and Livingstone fell to two fine catches in the same over off Pandya as Jadeja excelled on the field. Then Willey and Overton added 48 and seemed to be taking England towards the 300-mark before Chahal came on and ended the innings quickly.