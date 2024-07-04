India's T20 World Cup Victory Parade: When and Where to Watch Live Streaming

The victorious Indian cricket team returned home on Thursday after being delayed in Barbados due to Hurricane Beryl. This follows their win against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 final. After landing in New Delhi, the team will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi before embarking on an open-top bus parade from the National Centre for Performing Arts in Nariman Point to the iconic Wankhede Stadium in the evening. Captain Rohit Sharma and BCCI secretary Jay Shah have both tweeted, urging fans to attend this historic celebration. The last parade of this scale occurred in 2007 when MS Dhoni led India to their first T20 World Cup title.

Live Streaming Details for India’s T20 World Cup Victory Parade

When to Watch:

India’s T20 World Cup victory parade will start at 5 PM (IST) on Thursday, July 4.

Where to Watch:

The parade will take place at Marine Drive and Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Live Streaming and Telecast:

Star Sports Network holds the telecasting rights for India’s T20 World Cup victory parade. They will broadcast and livestream the special Follow The Blues edition at 9 AM, 12 PM, and 5 PM on the Star Sports channel and Star Sports YouTube respectively.



