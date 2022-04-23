IPL 2022: Jansen, Natarajan help SRH beat RCB by 9 wickets

SunRisers Hyderabad chased down 69-run target against Royal Challengers Bangalore in just eight overs to register a thumping nine-wicket win at the Brabourne Stadium here on Saturday.

Marco Jansen and T Natarajan bagged three wickets each to bundle out RCB for 68 runs and pave way for a comprehensive win for SRH.

Chasing a paltry 69-run target started off steadily as openers Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma ensured that their team did not lose any early wicket.

Skipper Williamson was happy to play a sheet anchor role and allowed Abhishek Sharma to attack from the other end as the 2016 champions crossed the 50-run mark in 5.5 overs.

Harshal Patel finally broke the 64-run partnership dismissing Abhishek Sharma for 47 but it was too little too late for RCB as Hyderabad chased down the 69-run target in just 8 overs winning the match by nine wickets.

Earlier in the day after being put in to bat Royal Challengers Bangalore got off to a terrible start as in the second over left-arm South African pacer Marco Jansen cleaned up his countryman RCB skipper Faf du Plessis for 5. In the very next ball, he dismissed Virat Kohli caught by Aiden Markram for a golden duck. Two balls later he sent opener Anuj Rawat packing for a duck caught by Markram who took his second catch of the match and Jansen got his third wicket to leave RCB tottering at 8/3.

The Faf du Plessis led side went further down the drain as T Natarajan got the prized scalp of dangerous Glenn Maxwell to leave them in deep trouble at 20/4.

Suyash Prabhudessai and Shahbaz Ahmed struck a partnership in order to resurrect Bangalore's innings but Jagadeesha Suchith dismissed Prabhudessai for 15 as they lost half of their side for 47 runs. Two balls later he dismissed in-form batter Dinesh Karthik for a duck as the wicket-keeper batter became the third batter to be dismissed without troubling the scorers after Kohli and Anuj Rawat.

In the next over pacer, Umran Malik sent Shahbaz Ahmed packing at RCB lost their seventh wicket for 49 runs. Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga helped RCB scratch their way to the 50-run mark.

Left-arm pacer Natarajan dismissed Harshal Patel for 4 as RCB were reduced to 55/8. The 31-year old struck for the third time as he dismissed Hasaranga for 8 as RCB's ninth wicket fell on 65. Bhuvneshwar Kumar wrapped up the tail dismissing Mohammed Siraj for 2 and RCB were bundled out for 68 in just 16.1 overs

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 68/10 in 20 overs (Suyash Prabhudessai 15; T Natarajan 3/10, Marco Jansen 3/25) vs SunRisers Hyderabad 72/1 in 8 overs (Abhishek Sharma 47, Kane Williamson 16; Harshal Patel 1/18).

( With inputs from ANI )

