IPL 2022: LSG skipper KL Rahul praises bowlers for 'brilliant' performance in powerplay against DC

After a thrilling win against Delhi Capitals by six wickets, Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul lauded his team's powerplay bowling and said it was a complete team effort and everyone stepped up brilliant in the match.

A brilliant 80-run knock by Quinton de Kock and quick 10 runs by Ayush Badoni, guided Lucknow Super Giants to a victory by 6 wickets in a last-over thriller against Delhi Capitals, here at Dr DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

"I think we were brilliant (with the ball). In the powerplay, we obviously need to go back and work on. But that's how powerplays go sometimes. We assessed things well after that and bowled better. Obviously, would have loved the bowlers to assess things a bit earlier, but it was nice to see them discuss the lines, lengths and pace to bowl after the powerplay," said Rahul in a post-match presentation.

"That was the honest reason actually (on him saying at the toss that he had no idea why he opted to bowl). Can't make up a reason everytime. You don't know what to expect of the pitch. Early on in the competition when the pitches are fresh, teams might want to bowl first. Once the tournament goes on and the pitches grip a bit, teams might want to bat. He (Badoni) has held his nerve everytime he has gone into bat and he's delivered for us under pressure. Great learning for him, important for him to keep working hard and stay humble. Been a complete team effort so far. The way everyone has stepped up has been brilliant," he added.

Chasing 150, Lucknow had an amazing start as the openers, KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock took their side across the 50-run mark in just 7 overs. The duo stitched a brilliant partnership of 70 runs and provided Lucknow with great momentum.

Delhi Capitals finally took a sigh of relief when Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Rahul, who got caught by Prithvi Shaw, after scoring 24 runs, with the team's total at 73/1 in the 10th over. De Kock was then joined by Evin Lewis and kept the scoreboard moving for Lucknow.

De Kock scored his half-century in 36 balls, which put Delhi under heavy pressure. It was then Lalit Yadav, who dismissed Lewis in the 13th over after he scored 5 runs. Deepak Hooda came to the crease to join De Kock, who anchored the innings and kept on thrashing Delhi bowlers at regular intervals.

Kuldeep Yadav struck back again and finally ended the reign of de Kock, who departed after playing a blistering knock of 80 runs off 52 balls, with the team's total at 122/3 in the 16th over. Hooda was then joined by Krunal Pandya.

Delhi finally saw a ray of hope when Shardul Thakur conceded only 5 runs in the 18th over and brought his side back into the game. But it was Krunal Pandya, who sent a ball for a six and scored 14 runs in the 19th over, which was bowled by Mustafizur Rahman.

Shardul once again came as a saviour for his side and removed Hooda on the first delivery of the final over. Later, Ayush Badoni came to the crease and scored 10 runs off 3 balls and took his side to the victory by 6 wickets and two balls to spare.

( With inputs from ANI )

