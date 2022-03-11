IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants appoint Andy Bichel as bowling coach

Lucknow Super Giants the new enterants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 have appointed former Australia pacer Andy Bichel as their bowling coach. Bichel was earlier part of the Chennai Super Kings support staff. Bichel has also coached Kolkata Knight Riders in the past during their disastrous campaign in 2009. Bichel played 19 Test matches and 67 One Day Internationals for Australia between 1997 and 2004. He was a right-arm medium-fast bowler, but was also a hard-hitting lower-order batsman.

A highlight of Bichel's career was Australia's 2003 World Cup campaign. He was initially back up to Jason Gillespie, Brett Lee and Glenn McGrath. He played his first game against Netherlands making a good impression with the ball and after injury had ended Gillespie's World Cup campaign he took over his position in the side. Bichel retrieved Australia from serious trouble on more than one occasion, most notably his 7–20 against England. This bowling performance rated as the best bowling against England in ODIs, best bowling at St George's Park in ODIs, and his best bowling in World Cups as well.