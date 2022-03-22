IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants rope in Blessing Muzarabani as Mark Wood’s replacement

Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani will join the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), as a replacement for England fast bowler Mark Wood for the 2022 season. The franchise is yet to make a official announcement on the same. The official Twitter account of the Embassy of India in Harare, Zimbabwe confirmed the news through a post on Monday.

Wood will not play in IPL 2022 for Lucknow Super Giants due to a right elbow injury that he picked up during the first Test against West Indies in North Sound last week. LSG shelled out Rs 7.5 crore for Wood at the IPL mega auction held in Bengaluru. The franchise has zeroed in on a replacement. The price of Muzarabani is not yet disclosed. Earlier, Bangladesh seamer Taskin Ahmed was touted to replace wood but was denied NOC by the Bangladesh board.

