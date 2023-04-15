IPL 2023: My job is to get the team over the line, says Tim David ahead of the KKR clash

Mumbai, April 15 Slotted in the key role of a finisher, Tim David helped raise a 30-run stand for the unfinished fifth wicket partnership with Cameron Green which helped Mumbai Ind reach 173/4 in 20 overs in New Delhi and win the match by six wickets.

Mumbai Ind were 143/4 in the 17th over after skipper Rohit Sharma was out. But Time David (13 not out off 11) and Cameron Green (17 not out off 8) saw them through at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

David said he is relishing his role as a finisher. He said the win was a good one because the conditions were tricky.

"As a finisher, my job is to make sure that my team can get over the line. That's the responsibility for me and my role. Chasing the other night was tough, they bowled really well in the last couple of overs. It was great to have that partnership in tough batting conditions with Greeny and get us over the line," David said in the pre-match press conference here on Saturday.

The Mumbai Ind now meet Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday hoping to win their second match of the season.

He said the win will act as a big confidence booster for both him as well as Green, who is playing in the IPL for the very first time after having tasted success for Australia in international cricket.

"Knowing how much confidence I got from that innings, I'm sure it would be more so for Cam. It's his first couple of games in the IPL and that can be different and an eye-opening experience. He is a well-regarded player internationally and I'm looking forward to seeing what he can do for us this season," he said.

After batting at three in the first two matches, Green batted lower down in the last match and David said that MI will look to have a flexible middle order right through the tournament.

"It actually wasn't planned. The way we line up is that we actually go with whoever is best matched for that situation. We have a very powerful middle order. As a team, we have spoken about being really flexible and we are all prepared to play our role for the team."

When asked if playing the finisher role at a highly successful franchise like Mumbai Ind brings extra pressure, David said that he himself sets high standards for himself and only measures himself against those.

"I think it's my own expectation. I want to ensure that we win as many games as possible as a middle-order batter you have to be adaptable to that position. Polly did it for a long time for this team and nobody is going to be able to replace him. I have to do it my own way when I'm playing in that position, whether it is by hitting sixes and taking down bowlers or scrapping to get over the line in a close game."

Mumbai Ind, who had a very poor IPL 2022 had lost eight matches in succession before ending their campaign with four wins eventually, had started IPL 2023 with two defeats before winning their first match of the season against Delhi Capitals.

Mumbai have a formidable record at the Wankhede Stadium while KKR have won only four games overall there in IPL. They are going into their second home game after a break five-day break while KKR will be playing their second match within 48 hours.

