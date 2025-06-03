IPL 2025 Final: Kyle Jamieson, Arshdeep Singh Shine as PBKS Restrict RCB to 190/9 (VIDEO)

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Final LIVE Cricket Score Streaming Online: Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted 190 for 9 in 20 overs against Punjab Kings after being asked to bat first in the IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday. Virat Kohli top-scored for RCB with a knock of 43 runs. Kyle Jamieson and Arshdeep Singh led Punjab's bowling attack, taking three wickets each to keep RCB in check.

Steady start in the powerplay

RCB had a cautious start after losing Phil Salt early. Salt scored 16 runs off nine balls before falling to Jamieson with the team total at 18. Kohli and Mayank Agarwal then helped stabilize the innings as RCB reached 56 for 1 at the end of the powerplay.

Kohli struggles to accelerate

Mayank scored 24 runs off 18 balls before being dismissed. Captain Rajat Patidar added 26 runs off 16 balls but also failed to convert his start. With wickets falling around him, Kohli held one end and played a measured knock. He was dismissed for 43 runs off 35 balls in the 15th over with the score at 131.

Lower order boosts total

Jitesh Sharma brought momentum in the 15th over. He scored 24 runs off 10 balls with two fours and two sixes. Liam Livingstone supported him well. The pair added 36 runs in just 12 balls for the fifth wicket. Livingstone scored 25 runs off 15 balls including two sixes.

Punjab Kings bowlers keep pressure

Jamieson finished with three wickets for 48 runs in four overs. Yuzvendra Chahal took one wicket for 37 runs in his full spell. He removed Mayank with a well-set trap. Vijaykumar Vyshak took one wicket for 30 runs while Azmatullah Omarzai conceded 35 runs for one wicket. Arshdeep Singh was economical and effective with three wickets in his four overs.

Both teams are chasing their first IPL title in what has become a closely fought final.