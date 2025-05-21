IPL 2025: From the Stands to the Stars: Rohit Sharma's Test Exit Marked by Special MI Gift

A heartwarming tribute unfolded at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium during the IPL 2025 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC). This match was special not just for the cricket but for what it symbolized — the first time “Hitman” Rohit Sharma stepped onto the field in IPL colors after announcing his retirement from Test cricket. Fans turned the occasion into a grand celebration, flooding the stands in jerseys with Rohit's name and his iconic number 45. Their gesture was a touching salute to the man who made an indelible mark on India’s Test cricket legacy.

The electric atmosphere at Wankhede was charged with emotion as the Mumbai Indians franchise added to the tribute with a special gesture of their own. In a thoughtful move, MI distributed exclusive commemorative jerseys to fans present in the stadium. These blue jerseys featured “Rohit” and the number 45 on the back. On the front, bold letters proudly declared “Mumbaicha Raja” — meaning “King of Mumbai.” The Mumbai Indians logo adorned the chest. This creative and heartfelt tribute not only honored Rohit’s achievements but also strengthened the emotional bond between the player, the team, and its fans.

𝐀 𝐫𝐨𝐲𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐞 𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐝



Rohit Sharma gets honoured as Mumbai Indians roll out special "𝗠𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗮𝗶 𝗖𝗵𝗮 𝗥𝗮𝗷𝗮" jerseys at Wankhede to celebrate his legacy pic.twitter.com/M48CkbiYni — khabresh (@khab_resh) May 21, 2025

This is Rohit Sharma Den. This is Wankhede. 💙 pic.twitter.com/zKTrAAxBBJ— Selfless⁴⁵ (@SelflessCricket) May 21, 2025

Also Read: IPL 2025: Digvesh Rathi suspended for a match, Abhishek Sharma fined 25 per cent of match fees after the duo had a heated argument

The tribute quickly gained momentum on social media, where fans praised the Mumbai Indians for giving Rohit Sharma the recognition he deserves. Posts, reels, and photos of fans wearing the special edition jerseys flooded platforms like Instagram and Twitter, turning the match into more than just a sporting event — it became a celebration of Rohit's journey. The emotional send-off sparked discussions not just about his past contributions but also his future role in Indian cricket, especially with the team preparing for the England tour post-IPL. The buzz around his retirement hasn't slowed since.

On May 7, 2025, Rohit Sharma took to social media to announce his retirement from Test cricket, a decision that came as a surprise to many. His announcement came amid growing speculation about India’s squad selection for the upcoming tour of England. There were debates about his continued role as captain and who might be given opportunities in the red-ball format. Adding to the shock, Virat Kohli soon followed suit, also declaring his retirement from Tests. These back-to-back exits from Test cricket marked the end of an era, triggering emotional reactions from cricket fans across the country.

Before this IPL tribute, Rohit Sharma had already been honored in a special ceremony by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). A stand at Wankhede Stadium was officially named after him, recognizing his remarkable contributions to Indian and Mumbai cricket. This move further cemented his legacy at the venue where he delivered some of the most memorable moments of his career. The dual honors — both by the franchise and MCA — reflect the deep respect and admiration Rohit commands. As fans continue to celebrate his achievements, Rohit’s retirement from Tests has truly become a landmark moment in Indian cricket history.