IPL 2026 Auction: Akash Deep Sold to KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) for INR 1 Crore

IPL 2026 Auction: India fast bowler Akash Deep was sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 1 crore at the IPL 2026 auction on Tuesday. The Bengal pacer returned to the league after going unsold in the initial rounds and was picked up by KKR in the accelerated auction at his base price.

Akash Deep had a modest outing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025–26. He finished with seven wickets from five matches while conceding runs at an economy rate of 9.38.

The 29 year old had been bought by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 8 crore at the IPL 2025 auction. He was released ahead of the 2026 season.

In the IPL Akash Deep has represented Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He has played 14 matches in the league and has taken 10 wickets with an economy rate of 11.82.