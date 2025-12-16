IPL 2026 Auction: Jason Holder Sold to GT (Gujarat Titans) for INR 7 Crore

IPL 2026 Auction: West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder was sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 7 crore at the IPL 2026 mini-auction on Tuesday, December 16, 2026. The bidding saw competition from Chennai Super Kings before GT secured his services. Holder had entered the auction with a base price of Rs 2 crore.

Holder brings experience with both bat and ball. In his IPL career, he has played 46 matches, scoring 259 runs at an average of 12.33 and taking 53 wickets at 27.57. His best bowling figures are 4 for 52.

The Caribbean all-rounder has played for several franchises, including Chennai Super Kings in 2013, Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2014 and 2020–21, Kolkata Knight Riders in 2016, Lucknow Super Giants in 2022 and Rajasthan Royals in 2023. His most notable performances came with Sunrisers Hyderabad as a replacement player in 2020 and 2021.

Holder previously fetched Rs 8.75 crore from Lucknow Super Giants in 2022 and Rs 5.75 crore from Rajasthan Royals in 2023. He was released by Rajasthan Royals ahead of the 2024 season and went unsold in the 2024 and 2025 auctions.