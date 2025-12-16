IPL 2026 Auction: Liam Livingstone Sold to SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) for INR 13 Crore

IPL 2026 Auction: England all rounder Liam Livingstone was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 13 crore at the IPL 2026 auction in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. He had gone unsold in the first round before attracting fresh interest in the later phase of the auction. Sunrisers Hyderabad fended off competition from Lucknow Super Giants to secure Livingstone. The franchise moved decisively once bidding reopened and closed the deal at Rs 13 crore.

Livingstone brings vast experience from T20 leagues around the world. He is known for his power hitting and has a career T20 strike rate of 145.06.

He was part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s title winning side in 2025. His personal returns were modest as he scored 112 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 133.33 with one half century. He also bowled nine overs and took two wickets with an economy rate of 8.44.

Livingstone’s white ball form improved after the IPL season. He captained Birmingham Phoenix in the Hundred and finished as the team’s top scorer. He made 241 runs at a strike rate of 155.48 and also picked up seven wickets with an economy of 7.36.

In the T20 Blast he scored 260 runs at a strike rate of 176.87. He also claimed six wickets as Lancashire reached the semifinals.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will expect Livingstone to add firepower and balance to their squad ahead of the IPL 2026 season.