IPL 2026 Auction: Mustafizur Rahman Sold to KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) for INR 9.20 Crore

IPL 2026 Auction: Bangladesh left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman has been sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹9.2 crore at the IPL 2026 mini-auction. The 30-year-old played for Delhi Capitals last season as a replacement for Jake Fraser-McGurk. He was not eligible for retention under IPL rules for replacement players.

Mustafizur made his IPL debut in 2016. He has played 60 matches, taking 65 wickets at an average of 28.44 and an economy rate of 8.13. He is the only non-Indian to have won the Emerging Player of the Season award in IPL history.

In T20 cricket, Mustafizur has taken 387 wickets from 308 matches at an average of 21.43 and an economy of 7.43. He has claimed six four-wicket hauls and four five-wicket hauls. In T20 Internationals, he has 158 wickets at an average of 20.96, including three four-wicket hauls and two five-wicket hauls.

KKR hope Mustafizur will add experience and firepower to their pace attack in IPL 2026.