IPL 2026 Auction: Prithvi Shaw Goes Unsold as Mumbai Batsman Finds No Takers

Prithvi Shaw went unsold despite entering the auction with a base price of ₹75 lakh at the mini auction in Abu Dhabi. The Mumbai-based opener, once regarded as one of India’s most promising young batting talents, failed to attract interest from any of the franchises.He last played an ODI in 2021, was dropped from Mumbai’s Ranji squad in October and went unsold amid awkward silence at the IPL 2025 auction. Many have written him off as just another “has-been” in Indian cricket.

Shaw, who has previously represented teams like Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, has endured a challenging phase in recent seasons. Inconsistent form, fitness concerns, and limited recent impact in top-level T20 cricket are believed to have influenced franchises’ decisions at the auction table.Shaw scored 245 runs in 9 matches in IPL 2018. He followed up with 353 runs in 2019 and scored 228 runs in 2020. Shaw breached the 400-run mark for the first time in 2021 and scored 479 runs. He managed 283 runs in 10 matches in IPL 2022.He struggled in IPL 2023 and only managed 106 runs in 8 matches. Shaw had made his T20I comeback earlier in 2023. He scored 198 runs in 8 matches in IPL 2024. DC released him before the IPL 2025 mega-auction.