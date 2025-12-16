IPL 2026 Auction: Prithvi Shaw Sold to DC (Delhi Capitals) for INR 75 Lakh

IPL 2026 Auction: Prithvi Shaw returned to the Indian Premier League after Delhi Capitals bought the Maharashtra opener for Rs 75 lakh at the IPL 2026 mini auction in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. The 26 year old entered the auction at his base price and was picked up by his former franchise during the proceedings at the Etihad Arena.

Shaw had faced a difficult phase over the past few seasons. He was released by Delhi Capitals after inconsistent performances and went unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction. He had also fallen out of favour at the national level across formats.

The right handed batter began his IPL career with Delhi Capitals in 2018 and played seven seasons for the franchise. He made an immediate impact in his debut season by scoring 245 runs in nine matches with a strike rate above 150. He was then seen as one of the most promising young openers in the T20 format.

In recent times Shaw has worked on regaining form and discipline while playing domestic cricket for Maharashtra. His efforts have drawn attention once again ahead of the auction. Former India all rounder Irfan Pathan had also said before the auction that Shaw’s absence would be a surprise given his talent and potential.

Delhi Capitals will now hope Shaw can rebuild his IPL career and return to consistent run scoring in the 2026 season.