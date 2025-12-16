IPL 2026 Auction: Rachin Ravindra Sold to KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) for INR 2 Crore

IPL 2026 Auction: New Zealand all rounder Rachin Ravindra was sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 2 crore at the IPL 2026 auction. Ravindra entered the auction at his base price of Rs 2 crore and was picked up by KKR after being released by Chennai Super Kings. CSK had retained Ravindra for Rs 4 crore ahead of IPL 2025. He could not deliver consistent performances and was released before the latest auction.

Rachin Ravindra is SOLD to @KKRiders for INR 2 CR#TATAIPLAuction — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 16, 2025

Ravindra has so far played in the IPL only for Chennai Super Kings. In the last season he scored 191 runs in eight matches at an average of 27.28 with one half century.

Overall Ravindra has featured in 18 IPL matches and scored 413 runs at an average of 24.29 with a strike rate of 143.90. He has hit two half centuries with a best score of 65 not out. He bowled in two innings and did not take a wicket.

In T20 cricket Ravindra has played 116 matches and scored 1,922 runs in 105 innings at an average of 20.44. He has seven half centuries with a top score of 70. He has also taken 65 wickets in the format.

Ravindra has represented New Zealand in 38 T20 internationals and scored 549 runs with three half centuries. He has also played 39 one day internationals and scored 1,424 runs.