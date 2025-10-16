IPL 2026: Kane Williamson Appointed as Lucknow Super Giants' Strategic Advisor; Sanjiv Goenka Reacts

Sanjiv Goenka, owner of IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants, reacted after New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was appointed as the new strategic advisor of the team on Thursday, October 16, ahead of IPL 2026. The LSG team has finished in seventh spot on the points table of IPL 2025.

The IPL franchise is looking to rebuild after failing in the 2025 campaign despite signing some of the biggest names, including Rishabh Pant, who became the highest-paid player in IPL history with a Rs 27 crore deal at the auction.

Kane has been a part of the Super Giants family and it’s an absolute delight to welcome him in his new role as Strategic Advisor for @LucknowIPL. His leadership, strategic insight, deep understanding of the game, and ability to inspire players make him an invaluable addition to… pic.twitter.com/80EGl4SrmA — Dr. Sanjiv Goenka (@DrSanjivGoenka) October 16, 2025

"Kane has been a part of the Super Giants family and it’s an absolute delight to welcome him in his new role," Goenka shared on X. "His leadership, strategic insight, deep understanding of the game, and ability to inspire players make him an invaluable addition to the team."

Also Read | "You fail, when you give up," Virat Kohli pens emotional note ahead of return to international cricket.

Cool. Calm. Calculated. Kane Williamson is now part of our think tank as our Strategic Advisor. 🙌



Welcome to Lucknow, Kane Mama! 💙 pic.twitter.com/t5v9OGMqyU — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) October 16, 2025

Lucknow Super Giants also announced on its X handle by sharing a AI-generated image of Williamson. "Cool. Calm. Calculated. Kane Williamson is now part of our think tank as our Strategic Advisor. Welcome to Lucknow, Kane Mama!"

“I’m really excited to be joining LSG. They have a hugely talented squad and a great group of coaches which I’m looking forward to working along side. Its always special being involved in the IPL, the best franchise competition in the game," said Williamson after appointment.

“We enter every IPL season full of hope and expectation. 2026 is no exception and we are excited about the work we have ahead of us as we continue building a franchise into one the Goenka family, our players, sponsors, supporters and fans are all immensely proud of," he added.

Lucknow Super Giants also retained its head coach Justin Langer for the upcoming season of IPL. Reacting to the retention by LSG, Langer said that he and the team are prepared to make a mark in the IPL season 2026.

"The work hasn’t stopped since the end of last season as we prepare to make our mark on this season’s IPL. The hope, expectation and passion for LSG is growing strongly. We are looking forward to strengthening our squad in the coming months. And, we look forward to seeing Ekana bathed in blue when the season kicks off," Langer added.