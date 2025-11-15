IPL 2026 Retention: Andre Russell Released by Kolkata Knight Riders Ahead of Auction

Andre Russell’s long stint with Kolkata Knight Riders came to an end on Saturday after the franchise released him ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. Russell was one of KKR’s most prominent players for more than a decade. He made 133 appearances for the team and helped them win titles in 2014 and 2024. The all rounder was retained ahead of last season’s mega auction for Rs 12 crore, but the franchise opted for a change after he struggled through the 2025 season.

Russell scored only 167 runs in 13 innings last season. He also managed eight wickets but leaked runs at almost 12 per over. His dip in form across both departments prompted KKR to move in a new direction as they prepare for the upcoming auction.

The franchise is expected to rebuild its core ahead of IPL 2026, and Russell’s exit marks one of their biggest decisions of the retention cycle.