IPL 2026 Retention LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Indian Premier League Retention List Announcement on TV & Online?

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Retention Live Streaming: The Indian Premier League will announce its 2026 player retentions on Saturday, November 15. The event will begin at 5 pm Indian Standard Time. Fans can watch the live broadcast on Star Sports television channels. Online streaming will be available for free on the JioHotstar app and website.

IPL 2026 Retention Live Streaming Info

Date: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025 Time: 5 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)

5 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Live TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network channels

Star Sports Network channels Online Live Streaming: Free on JioHotstar app and website

Read Also | Sanju Samson Traded to CSK, Ravindra Jadeja Joins RR, Nitish Rana Moves to DC: Complete List of Confirmed IPL 2026 Trades Ahead of Retention Deadline

The retention session will reveal which players each franchise has retained and how much budget remains for the upcoming mini-auction. The IPL 2026 mini-auction is expected to take place in Abu Dhabi around December 15 or 16.

Several high-profile trades have already made headlines. Sanju Samson has moved to Chennai Super Kings while Ravindra Jadeja has joined Rajasthan Royals. Teams are focusing on balancing youth and experience.