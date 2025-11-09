IPL 2026: Sanju Samson Set to Join Chennai Super Kings; Jadeja and Curran to Rajasthan Royals: Reports

In one of the biggest trades in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, Sanju Samson will be moving from Rajasthan Royals (RR) to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) who will send Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to Jaipur.

An ESPNCricinfo report published on Sunday stated that both the franchises have informed the concerned players. The trade process will be officially initiated once RR and CSK send an expression of interest to the IPL governing council. Jadeja was retained by CSK ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction for Rs 18 crore. He has been a part of CSK for a very long time and has played a part in three out of their five title wins.

Curran was bought by CSK for Rs 2.4 crore in the IPL 2025 auction. Samson was also retained by RR for Rs 18 crore and he was the captain of the side in IPL 2025. With November 15 being the IPL retention deadline an official announcement is expected soon.

Samson made his debut for the Royals in 2013 and has played for them since then except the 2016-17 period where the franchise was banned. The Kerala born wicket-keeper batter has been leading the franchise since 2021 and in 2022, also helped the team make their first final appearance since 2008.

Jadeja too has been with the Super Kings since 2012 except the same two-year period. The trade would send the all-rounder back to the franchise where he made his debut in the inaugural IPL season. Jadeja spent two years with RR before being banned for a year and then spending a year at the Kochi Tuskers in 2011. After that, he settled with CSK and had a highly successful stint with the yellow side, helping them win three of their five titles.