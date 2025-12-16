IPL Auction 2026: Akeal Hosein Sold to CSK (Chennai Super Kings) for INR 2 Crore

IPL Auction 2026: Chennai Super Kings added West Indies left arm spinner Akeal Hosein to their squad at the IPL 2026 mini auction in Abu Dhabi. The franchise signed the 32 year old for ₹2 crore which was his base price. It will be Hosein’s first full IPL contract. Hosein is regarded as a reliable T20 bowler known for control and accuracy. He is often used in the powerplay and middle overs where he keeps runs in check and takes key wickets. CSK targeted him to strengthen their spin attack and provide balance alongside Ravindra Jadeja and Noor Ahmad.

Akeal Hosein is SOLD to @ChennaiIPL for INR 2 Cr#TATAIPLAuction — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 16, 2025

The West Indies spinner has been a regular performer in international cricket. He has played 87 T20 internationals and taken 83 wickets at an economy rate of just over seven. In overall T20 cricket he has claimed more than 200 wickets and has also contributed useful runs with the bat.

Hosein has featured in major T20 leagues around the world including the Caribbean Premier League Pakistan Super League and Big Bash League. He was part of the Trinbago Knight Riders side that won the CPL title in 2020.

CSK see Hosein as a value signing whose calm temperament and experience suit the team’s approach. The IPL 2026 season will mark his debut in the league as he looks to make an impact in yellow.