Irfan Pathan Hits Back After Afridi Challenges Him to Speak Face-to-Face: ‘Aap Log Sahi Kehte Hain’

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has hit back at ex-Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi after Afridi challenged him to speak face-to-face instead of recalling past incidents. The exchange came as the India-Pakistan rivalry heated up during the Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE. Afridi said on Samaa TV that he only respects players who can confront him directly. He claimed Pathan was talking behind his back and called him less of a man for doing so.

“Main usko mard manta hu jo samne khara hoke baat kare. Peeth peeche itni baat karni hain, lekin manu usko hi jo samne aake baat kare. Phir maja ayega na, jawab bhi de sake banda,” Afridi said on live TV. (I believe them as competitors who can talk face to face. Anyone can talk behind the back, but I only like to face those who can talk in front of me. That would spice things up. I can also give the perfect reply.)

Pathan responded on X, saying players and media across the border remain obsessed with him. "Aap Log sahi kehte hain: ‘Ye padosi X players aur media Irfan Pathan ke naam se obsessed hain,’" Pathan wrote.

Aap Log sahi kehte hain: ‘Ye padosi X players aur media Irfan Pathan ke naam se obsessed hain.’ — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 20, 2025

The renewed war of words began after Pathan recalled a 2006 Pakistan tour incident. He said Afridi messed up his hair on a flight, leading Pathan to jokingly call him “barking like a dog.”

Irfan Pathan made his debut in 2003 and went on to score 1,105 runs in 29 Tests with one century. He claimed 100 wickets in the format. He also featured in 120 ODIs and 24 T20Is. Pathan played a vital role in India’s 2007 T20 World Cup win and was named Player of the Match in the final. He dismissed Afridi nine times in 154 deliveries during international matches.