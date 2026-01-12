‘Iska Merese Kya Lena Dena?’ Mohammad Nabi Reacts to Mustafizur-KKR Question (VIDEO)

Mustafizur Rahman Controversy: Former Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi reacted sharply to a question on the controversy surrounding Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman and his removal from IPL 2026 during an awkward moment at the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2025-26. The incident took place after the match between Noakhali Express and Dhaka Capitals, where Nabi was speaking at a post-match press conference. A reporter asked him about the fallout between India and Bangladesh following Mustafizur’s release by the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Nabi made it clear that the issue had nothing to do with him and said he should not be dragged into political matters. "Iska merese kya lena dena bhai. Mera Mustafizur se kya kaam hai? Politics me kya kaam hai mera? (What do I have to do with it? How am I related to Mustafizur? I don't have anything to do with politics), Nabi said. “I know he is a good bowler, but the way you are questioning is not related to me,” he added.

Respect for Nabi & Afghanistan +9999 📈



Afghan cricketer Md. Nabi, who is currently playing in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), was asked about Mustafizur Rahman being released from the IPL.

Nabi got angry and refused to comment on the matter. 😡🤬



🇮🇳 🩷 🇦🇫 pic.twitter.com/FoRFkPwpMy — Jara (@JARA_Memer) January 12, 2026

The 41-year-old Afghan is currently representing Noakhali Express in the ongoing BPL season.

Mustafizur was bought by KKR for Rs 9.20 crore at the IPL 2026 auction in Abu Dhabi and was the only Bangladesh player selected for the season. The franchise later released him after directions from the Board of Control for Cricket in India amid protests and security concerns.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Cricket Board has taken a firm stand following the Mustafizur situation. The board has refused to travel to India for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. It has written twice to the ICC, asking for Bangladesh’s matches to be shifted to Sri Lanka. Pakistan has offered to host the games if Sri Lankan venues are not available, according to the reports

Mohammad Nabi will also feature in the tournament after being named in Afghanistan’s 15-member squad. He is expected to play his final World Cup and will look to finish his career on a strong note.