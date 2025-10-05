'It Will Be 12-0': Suryakumar Yadav Issues Big Statement Ahead of India vs Pakistan Clash in ICC Women's World Cup 2025

India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav lashed Pakistan ahead of India-Women vs Pakistan-women ODI match in the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup on Sunday, October 5. Slamming Pakistan Men's cricket team, Yadav stated again that matches between India and Men in Green are no longer a rivalry. He said that to be declared as a rivalry, both teams should be equal in the competition. "11-0 is not a rivalry."

Motivating India Women's Cricket team ahead of their World Cup game. Yadav stated, "If our women's team focuses on playing good cricket, it will be 12-0." Earlier during the Asia Cup 2025 press conference, Yadav said the same on the India vs Pakistan clash.

Suryakumar Yadav said, “I’ll again say rivalry is when the competition is neck to neck. 11-0 is not a rivalry. If our women's team focuses on playing good cricket, it will be 12-0”. pic.twitter.com/pcx8MxOqnQ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 5, 2025

"I would like to say one thing on this question. I feel that you should stop asking this question on the rivalry," he said, before being reminded the question wasn't about rivalry at all. "Standards and rivalry are the same," he continued. "According to me, if two teams play 15-20 matches and if [head-to-head] it is 7-7 or 8-7, then that is called a rivalry. But 13-0, 10-1….I don't know what the stats are. But this is not a rivalry anymore. But yeah, I feel we played better cricket than them."

Meanwhile, Harmanpreet Kaur followed Suryakumar Yadav's foot of "no-hand shake" with opponents at the toss at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025. Ever since the Pahalgam terror attack and retaliatory Operation Sindoor, the relations between the two countries have been dwindling, and the bad blood spilt over to the cricket pitch.