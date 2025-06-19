“It’s a Proud Moment for Me”: James Anderson on Test Series Trophy Named After Him and Sachin Tendulkar

England pace legend Sir James Anderson said it was a proud moment for him and his family as the newly named Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy was unveiled ahead of the five-Test series between India and England. Anderson expressed his gratitude for the recognition and reflected on the historic rivalry between the two cricketing nations. "It’s a proud moment for me and my family to have this iconic series named after Sachin and myself. The rivalry between our two nations has always been something special, full of history, intensity and unforgettable moment," Anderson said as quoted by IANS.

“It’s a proud moment for me and my family to have this iconic series named after Sachin and myself. The rivalry between our two nations has always been something special, full of history, intensity and unforgettable moments.



“To be recognised in this way is a real honour. I’m… pic.twitter.com/pPkycuvNuW — IANS (@ians_india) June 19, 2025

Read Also | Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Unveiled Ahead of India vs England Test Series 2025 (See Pics)

“To be recognised in this way is a real honour. I’m looking forward to seeing the next chapter unfold in England this summer. It promises to be compelling, competitive cricket - exactly what you’d expect from two great sides. This is elite sport at its finest," he added.

The series, earlier known as the Pataudi Trophy, will now be played as the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The Pataudi Trophy, introduced in 2007, was named to honour Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi and Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi. Both served as India’s Test captains and played county cricket in England. Iftikhar was the only cricketer to represent both India and England in Test matches. The new Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy honours the two most capped players in Test history. James Anderson has played 188 Tests and taken 704 wickets. Sachin Tendulkar played 200 Tests and scored 15,921 runs

Read Also | Pataudi Trophy Row: Sachin Tendulkar Breaks Silence on Renaming of IND vs ENG Test Series, Says “When I Got to Know, I Called…”.