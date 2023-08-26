It's been an honor and it's been wonderful to live my dream, says Brevis ahead of his debut against Australia in limited overs

New Delhi, Aug 26 Under-19 World Cup sensation Dewald Brevis feels excited and honored ahead of his senior maiden call-up against Australia for three T20Is and five ODI match series starting from August 30.

"From a very young age, I've wanted to be part of this amazing set-up of the Proteas. It's been an honour and it's been wonderful to live my dream and to spend time with the team. Couldn't have asked for anything better,” the South African cricketer, Brevis was quoted as saying.

"Pressure is always there, I feel the pressure, but I like it. It's just how you deal with it, just being yourself and enjoying the moment and trying not to think too much of it," he added.

This won’t be the first for the youngster to play in a South Africa jersey. He has already played in the Under-19 World Cup and scored a hell lot of runs. He hit 506 runs in six matches with an average of 84.33, the most by any batter in a single edition of the World Cup surpassing Shikhar Dhawan's previous record of 505 runs.

He also set a new record for hitting the most number of sixes by any batter with 18 sixes under his belt.

Talking about his role in the team and the tag of ‘Baby AB’ he said, there would be expectations from me, and performing under that pressure would be very crucial for me.

"I just want people to get to know me as Dewald Brevis and just see how I go about my things and I want to inspire people and be an example for people."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor