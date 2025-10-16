Japan vs UAE Live Cricket Streaming: Where and How to Watch ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier Match 9

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) won the toss and has elected to field against Japan. The UAE to take on Japan at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific qualifier match 9 on Thursday, October 16. After Nepal and Oman qualify for the T20 World Cup 2026, four more teams are fighting for the qualification, including UAE, Japan, Qatar and Samoa.

Where and When to Watch Japan vs UAE?

The qualifier match between Japan and the UAE will be played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Thursday at 4 pm (IST). The broadcast of Japan vs UAE is not available on any TV channel in India.

Also Read | Australia vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch AUS-W vs BAN-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match 17.

Japan vs UAE Live Cricket Streaming

The live streaming of Japan vs UAE can be watched FanCode Mobile application and website from 4 PM (IST). Live streaming also available on the ICC.tv website and app across the world.

UAE (Playing XI): Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Waseem(c), Mayank Rajesh Kumar, Rahul Chopra(w), Harshit Kaushik, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Irfan, Zahid Ali, Muhammad Farooq, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique.

Japan (Playing XI): Kendel Fleming(c), Abdul Samad, Abhishek Anand, Benjamin Ito Davis, Charles Hinze, Declan Suzuki, Eesam Rahman, Wataru Miyauchi(w), Ibrahim Takahashi, Sabaorish Ravichandran, Shoma Slater.