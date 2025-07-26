Jasprit Bumrah Strikes Early on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 4th Test, Dismisses Liam Dawson with Cracking Delivery (Watch Video)

India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah provided an early breakthrough on Day 4 of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford on Saturday. He dismissed Liam Dawson for 26 runs off 65 balls as the hosts lost their eighth wicket for 563. The dismissal came in the fifth over of the day and the 140th over of England’s first innings. Bumrah bowled a good-length delivery that stayed low and rattled Dawson’s off-stump. This was Bumrah’s second wicket of the match.

Top of off and gone! 👌#LiamDawson gets cleaned up by a #JaspritBumrah special! 🎯



With the wicket of Liam Dawson, Jasprit Bumrah reached his 51st Test wicket in England. This helped him equal Ishant Sharma’s record for the most Test wickets by an Indian bowler on English soil. Bumrah and Ishant now jointly hold the top spot with 51 wickets each. Kapil Dev follows with 43 wickets while Mohammed Shami has taken 42. Mohammed Siraj stands fifth on the list with 37 wickets.