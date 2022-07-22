Jeff Vaughan appointed head coach of Hobart Hurricanes for Big Bash 2022-23

Former Australian men's assistant coach Jeff Vaughan has been installed as Hobart Hurricanes head coach. Former South Australia and Adelaide Strikers coach Darren Berry and former all-rounder James Hopes have also been roped in  to support Vaughan. Berry also has well established T20 coaching credentials having served under maestro Greg Shipperd at the Sydney Sixers along with stints in the Pakistan Super League with Islamabad United and IPL alongside Shane Warne when the Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural title.He is also due to be an assistant coach with the London Spirit during next month's Hundred competition.Vaughan, who was also appointed as Tasmanian Tigers men's coach on a five-year deal in April after stepping down from his role with the national side, takes over from Adam Griffith following his departure at the end of BBL|11 in January.

