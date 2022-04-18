Jos Buttler slams 2nd century of IPL 2022, Kolkata to chase 218

Rajasthan Royals scored a massive 217 after the end of 20 overs and once again it was the Jos Buttler who sparkled with the bat with a majestic 103. Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal put on a quick 97-run opening partnership on good batting surface. Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and decided to field first at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai.

Riding on Buttler's superb show RR edged past the 100-run mark in 10 overs. Both the teams have tweaked their playing XI, with Shivam Mavi coming in for KKR. Rajasthan, on the other hand, made three changes as Karun Nair, Obed McCoy and Trent Boult are part of their playing XI. After enduring consecutive defeats, Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata will look to get their campaign back on track.