Josh Inglis earns Cricket Australia contract, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine, miss out

Wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis has been awarded a national contract by Cricket Australia for the first time. Scott Boland, Usman Khawaja and Mitchell Marsh are among who have new full-year contracts having been upgraded during the recent season.Players who missed out are Marcus Harris, Moises Henriques, Ben McDermott, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Ashton Turner and Matthew Wade. Fast bowler James Pattinson was ineligible, having retired from international cricket, and so was former Test captain Tim Paine who remains on an indefinite break. "The performances by Mitch Marsh, Usman, Travis, Scott, Marcus and Mitch Swepson were pivotal in helping secure those successes and we are pleased they have retained their contracts for the upcoming year after being rewarded with upgrades throughout the past season," said Men's Chair of National Selectors George Bailey.

"We believe this group provides us great coverage and versatility across all formats while others, as we saw in the past year, will continue to get opportunities to play a big part. With a tour of Sri Lanka, a home World Cup, home summer and tour of India there is an enormous amount of cricket to be played where the strength of our squads and depth will be challenged. "To contract just 20 players was challenging given the number of key series and the cycle of upcoming T20 and one-day World Cups, all of which will require varying skill sets and combinations. "Players who haven't been awarded contracts can still earn upgrades throughout the year by accruing 12 upgrade points. Players receive five points for a Test match, two for a One-Day International and one for a T20 International.

Contracts list Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner, Adam Zampa

