Josh Tongue ruled out of T20I series against New Zealand due to injury

London [UK], August 26 : England fast bowler Josh Tongue has been ruled out of the T20Is against New Zealand due to an injury and has been replaced by Chris Jordan for the four-match series.

As per ICC, just days after John Turner was ruled out of the T20I series against New Zealand due to a side injury, England was forced to make yet another change to their T20I squad.

Tongue made his Test debut for England this year, and had impressed with the ball. He picked 10 wickets at an average of 25.7. He was expected to make his limited-overs debut against New Zealand before being ruled out.

On the other hand, the replacement - Jordan - has represented England in all three formats. He has picked 96 T20I wickets at an average of 27.32. He was also a part of England's successful campaign in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.

Jordan has also had a good run in this year’s The Hundred Men’s Competition. He has scored 107 runs at an average of 53.5 with a strike-rate of 201.88 in the tournament. The all-rounder has also picked eight wickets at an average of 10.75 with an economy of 6.88.

England T20I squad against New Zealand: Jos Buttler, Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Brydon Carse, Luke Wood.

England vs New Zealand T20I series schedule:

First T20I, Chester-le-Street, August 30

Second T20I, Manchester, September 1

Third T20I, Birmingham, September 3

Fourth T20I, Nottingham, September 5.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor