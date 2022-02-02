Keegan Petersen ruled of NZ tour after testing positive for COVID-19

South Africa batsman Keegan Petersen has been ruled out of the two-Test series in New Zealand after testing positive for COVID-19. The batter has been replaced in the squad by Zubayr Hamza. Petersen was impressive and instrumental to South Africa winning the home Test series against India after being 0-1 down. He was the highest run-getter with 276 runs from six innings at an average of 46. Cricket South Africa said in a statement that Peterson was doing "well" and is "asymptomatic".

"Cricket South Africa's medical team will keep in close contact with him to ensure his physical and mental well-being," the statement read.

Meanwhile in team management news, South Africa 'A' coach, Malibongwe Maketa, and Rocks physiotherapist, Brent Martin, will join the Proteas, replacing Rivash Gobind and Craig Govender, who are going on leave. The Proteas will depart South Africa for New Zealand on Wednesday. South Africa will play both their Tests in Christchurch with the opening fixture scheduled from February 17. The second Test will be played from February 27. Hamza, who last played a Test against England in 2020, has featured in five matches and has scored 181 runs from ten innings. He has one half-century in the format with his best of 62 coming against India in Ranchi in 2019.