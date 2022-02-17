Durham signs Keegan Petersen for 2022 County season

South Africa batsman, Keegan Petersen, has signed a deal with Durham for the 2022 County season, the club announced on Thursday (February 17). Petersen will be available to play seven County Championship games. Petersen, who made his Test debut against West Indies last year, has played five Test matches so far for South Africa. He impressed in the home series against India, scoring 276 runs in the three Test matches to top the run charts.

The 28-year-old was forced to miss the South Africa's ongoing New Zealand tour due to COVID-19. Durham's Director of Cricket Marcus North added: "We're very pleased to have secured the quality of Keegan Petersen for the first block of County cricket in 2022. Keegan will add further strength to the top our batting line up and joins the club on the back of a successful period with South Africa. He is in a great place with his cricket having, last year, broke into the South African Test side; we look forward to welcoming Keegan to Durham in April."

