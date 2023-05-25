Durham sign South Africa's Wayne Parnell to boost bowling attack for T20 Blast

London [UK], May 25 : Durham has signed South African bowler Wayne Parnell to fill the gap in their fast bowling attack in the T20 Blast after their key bowlers suffered injuries.

Following a recent spate of injuries to key bowlers and with Matthew Potts ruled out due to an England call up Durham have moved quickly to secure the experienced left-arm seamer.

Parnell has impressed on the international stage where he has 59 international T20 wickets to his name which includes a career best of 5/30 against Ireland last year.

Proven on the domestic stage, Parnell has played white ball cricket around the globe most recently captaining Pretoria Capitals to the final of the SA T20.

His domestic worldwide experience has seen him claim over 250 T20 wickets in the short format of the game, having represented teams in the Indian Premier League, Caribbean Premier League, Pakistan Premier League, Bangladesh Premier League and the Hundred.

A capable lower order batter, Parnell has over 2000 T20 runs with a best of 99 for Cape Cobras, while he has notched five-half centuries in his 15-year career.

He is well known in English domestic cricket, having played for Sussex, Glamorgan, Kent and Northamptonshire, while he helped Worcestershire Rapids claim their only Vitality Blast crown in 2018.

Parnell now joins Durham on the back of a recent Indian Premier League spell with Royal Challengers Bangalore which included a scintillating spell against Rajasthan Royals where he dismissed Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson and Joe Root to claim figures of 3/10 from four overs.

Director of Cricket, Marcus North said to Durham cricket as per a statement from the club, "Wayne is an experienced international-level T20 bowler with a proven track record of delivering performances in franchise cricket."

"His experience of playing for and captaining T20 teams around the world will be valuable to us this season. He bowls left-arm pace and can provide runs down the order with the bat.

"He has played a lot of white ball cricket in England and he comes straight to Durham on the back of a good stint in the IPL so he is ready to play when he arrives this weekend."

After joining Durham, Parnell said, "I'm delighted to have this opportunity to play for Durham. I've thoroughly enjoyed my previous spells in England, and everyone speaks well of Durham.

I know some of the lads in the dressing room so I'm hoping to fit straight in and use my experience to deliver some wins for the fans."

