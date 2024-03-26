CSK Vs Gujarat Titans: Chennai Metro Extends Timings for IPL 2024 Match Today; Details Inside

One of the most watched cricket series, the Indian Premier League, started on 22nd March. Today, on 26th March, the match will be between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. In light of the IPL match scheduled at Chepauk stadium, Chennai Metro Rail has announced an extension in metro timings.

CSK vs. Gujarat Titans match will commence at 7.30 pm and is expected to conclude late at night. CMRL has announced that the metro services will be available until 1.00 am on 27-03-2024 to accommodate fans returning from the match. The extension aims to ensure that fans do not encounter any difficulties while commuting. CMRL has highlighted the network congestion typically experienced at the stadium and its surrounding areas due to the large crowds. This congestion may make it challenging to purchase tickets online while at the stadium.

Additionally, post-match, there is anticipated heavy footfall at Government Estate/Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Metro stations, leading to potentially long queues for ticket purchases. As a result, commuters are strongly advised to procure their metro tickets in advance for their return or round trip (to and fro) either through online platforms (CMRL mobile app, Paytm app, PhonePe app, WhatsApp, ONDC, etc.) or at the ticket counters located at any metro station before heading to the stadium.

In view of the heavy rush of commuters late in the night after normal operating hours, CMRL will be making arrangements at Govt. Estate Metro and Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G.Ramachandran Central Metro Station ticketing counters for issue of only single journey tickets of flat fare Rs.40/- from Govt Estate Metro and Rs. 50/ from Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G.Ramachandran Central Metro Station that can be used to exit at any station in the metro network.

After 11:00 pm, train services will start only from Govt. Estate Metro Station towards Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G.Ramachandran Central Metro Station. Passengers can interchange to the Green Line (towards Anna Nagar, Koyambedu) at Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G.Ramachandran Central Metro Station only. CMRL strives to provide safe and comfortable transit facilities to Chennai public.