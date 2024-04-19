Voting over, Vijay Sethupathi makes wheelchair-bound fan's day, takes selfie with her

Chennai, April 19 Actor Vijay Sethupathi, popularly known as Tamil cinema's 'Makkal Selvan', has won the hearts of netizens by clicking a selfie with an elderly woman in a wheelchair, while exercising his franchise at a polling station in Chennai, Tamil Nadu during the first phase of Lok Sabha polls.

A circulating video on the internet shows the bespectacled actor shaking hands with the elderly lady in a wheelchair, touching her feet, seeking blessings, and taking a selfie with her.

Vijay's warm gesture left the old woman amazed.

The 'Tughlaq Durbar' actor was dressed in a deep blue shirt with rolled-up sleeves.

Fans expressed their admiration on social media, with comments like: "This is why he is Makkal Selvan" and "Lovely gesture".

Vijay, who was most recently seen in action in the web series 'Farzi' and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan', came with his wife to vote.

After voting, Vijay posed for the paps gathered outside, proudly displaying his inked index finger to signify that he had cast his vote.

Earlier in the day, Tamil cinema stars, starting with Ajith Kumar and including Rajinikanth and Dhanush, streamed into polling booths to exercise their democratic right.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay was last seen in 'Merry Christmas'. He has 'Viduthalai Part 2' in the pipeline.

