Mumbai: Student Duped of Lakhs by Online Scammers Promising IPL Tickets

Mumbai: A Student was duped of lakhs of rupees by unknown miscreants who promised him a ticket to an IPL match on Instagram. The student has complained to Borivali police.

The complainant, Krit Gupta (19), lives in the Kastur Park area of Borivali West. He and his friends wanted a ticket to the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on April 14. For this, he googled online tickets. Then he found a link to Instagram. Krit sent a message online on this link asking if there would be a ticket for the match online. He was then given a mobile number from the front and Krit contacted him.

After connecting with the number, three people gave three different numbers for the match ticket. After listening to the trio, he sent a total of Rs 1,52,186 to the unknown person's account. However, despite paying so much, the other people did not respond. He realized he had been cheated. Accordingly, a case was registered after he complained of three unidentified persons.