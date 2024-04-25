Teen Indian Grandmaster D. Gukesh Returns Home to Grand Welcome After Historic Victory in Toronto

Teen Indian Grandmaster D. Gukesh has returned to his base in Chennai, India, after making history as the youngest winner of the Candidates Chess Tournament held in Toronto. Gukesh's remarkable achievement has garnered attention worldwide, further solidifying India's presence in the global chess arena. His return to Chennai is met with celebration and pride, as the chess prodigy's victory inspires aspiring players across the country. Gukesh's triumph marks a significant milestone in his burgeoning career and serves as a testament to his dedication, skill, and determination.

Hundreds of students from the Velammal Vidyalaya, the school where Gukesh studies, lined up at the airport at least one hour before his flight landed to greet their 17-year-old fellow student. A sizeable general crowd also built up as his arrival time drew closer and the area around the arrival gate was jam-packed in no time. The youngster walked out at around 3am and he was immediately flanked by the jubilant mass. He became the youngest ever challenger for the title, bettering the record created by the legendary Garry Kasparov 40 years ago.



