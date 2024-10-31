Cricketer Ben Stokes's House In London Robbed By Masked Men; Jewellery and Other Valuables Looted

England Test captain Ben Stokes revealed that his Durham home was burglarized on October 17 while he was on tour in Pakistan, with his wife and young children present at the time. Stokes took to social media to publicly appeal for help in identifying the burglars and thanked the police for their assistance. He shared that the incident has taken a toll on his family’s emotional and mental well-being, as they were understandably shaken by the intrusion.

"APPEAL. On the evening of Thursday, October 17, several masked individuals broke into my home in the Castle Eden area in the North East," Stokes posted on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. He included images of stolen items, such as jewelry, his OBE, and Christian Dior bags, which hold immense sentimental value. "They took irreplaceable possessions that mean a lot to my family. I’m appealing for any help in finding those responsible."

Stokes conveyed his deepest concern for his family’s safety, emphasizing the shock of knowing the burglars entered while his family was inside. "The most disturbing part is that this happened with my wife and young children at home. Thankfully, they weren’t physically harmed, but the experience has left a lasting emotional impact."

He clarified that his motivation for sharing the images of the stolen items was not to retrieve them but to aid in catching the culprits. "Although we’ve lost treasured belongings, my sole purpose in sharing these photos is to help identify those who did this," Stokes added. The burglary occurred during England’s Test series in Pakistan, during which Stokes missed the first match in Multan but returned to play the second and third in Rawalpindi. Despite their initial win, England went on to lose the series, marking their second series defeat in Asia this year after a 1-4 loss to India.



