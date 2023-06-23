Callum Parkinson joins Durham from Leicestershire on 3-year-deal

London [UK], June 23 : Durham Cricket announced that they have signed Callum Parkinson on a three-year contract.

"Durham Cricket is delighted to announce that Callum Parkinson will join Durham from Leicestershire ahead of the 2024 season," Durham said in an official statement.

The slow left arm spinner who has made 162 professional appearances taking 252 wickets, will join Durham on a three-year deal.

Born in Bolton, Parkinson is a product of the of the Derbyshire Academy - making his first-class debut for the county against Leicestershire in 2016, claiming 7 wickets on debut and scoring an unbeaten 48*.

The 26-year-old joined Leicestershire in 2017 and has been a consistent performer in all three formats for the Foxes during his 7 years at Grace Road.

He has been integral for the Foxes in the Vitality Blast claiming over 100 T20 wickets, with his 100th short format wicket coming for Leicestershire earlier this summer.

A proven leader on the field, Parkinson has captained Leicestershire in the County Championship, the format which has seen him take 104 first-class wickets which included 10 wickets in the match against Worcestershire at New Road, claiming a career best haul of 8 for 148 in the first innings.

His most impressive campaign was in 2021, where he claimed 50 wickets, the highest tally of any English spinner that summer.

"I am absolutely delighted to be joining Durham. I'm really excited for the next chapter of my career and feel like the squad matches my desire to win trophies and improve myself as a cricketer. When I heard Durham had interest in signing me, I was delighted. Marcus North and Ryan Campbell have a clear vision for taking their strong group of players forward and I'm delighted to become a part of that group," Parkinson said in an official statement.

"I have good friends in the Durham dressing room who keep telling me how good the north east is and I'm looking forward to finding out firsthand," he added.

"We are excited to have secured the signing of Callum Parkinson. Callum is an experienced spinner on the domestic circuit and his arrival will enable us to continue to be effective in all conditions," Durham Cricket, Director of Cricket, Marcus North said.

"Callum is one of the best spinners in the country and is proven in both red and white ball cricket, we feel that by bringing him to Durham he will take his game to the next level and contribute and play a big part in Durham's future success, which we are all excited about," he added.

