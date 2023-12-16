This is the reason why Prince William never wears wedding ring

London's royal couple, Prince William and Catherine Middleton, exchanged their vows in April 2011. After dating for eight years, the couple had a dreamy wedding. Their royal wedding broke streaming records. The bride got magnificent Welsh gold as a symbol of their marriage. The Princess of Wales often wears the gold band with her sapphire and diamond engagement ring, while the Prince of Wales' ring finger is always empty. Have you ever wondered why his ring finger is empty?

As reported by a British tabloid, just a month before the royal wedding, St.James Palace said that William wouldn't be wearing a ring. Insiders from the palace said that William is not a big fan of jewelry. "He's never won any, and he decided he didn't want to start now. It's just a personal choice."

It's Okay for Prince to not wear wedding ring.

Back in 2018, Eloise Parker (a royal expert) explained to Marie Clarie why Prince William chose not to wear a wedding ring. She said that it's not typical for royal men to wear wedding rings, unlike royal women, who wear both an engagement ring and a wedding ring. Prince Philip and Prince William both don't wear wedding rings. It is believed that since their weddings are watched by millions, it is already known that they are married, so there is no need to wear them. Unlike Prince William, Prince Harry prefers wearing a wedding ring; the Duke of Sussex's accessory is a platinum band, which was given by Meghan Markle during an exchange of vows in May 2018.