Pune Drug Bust Update: Nearly 140 kg of MD Concealed in Food Packets Sent From Delhi to London; One Arrested

A major update in the Rs3,500 crore drug haul in Pune, investigations revealed that the almost 140 kg mephedrone (MD) was sent by air from Delhi to London concealed in aluminium foils as layers between food packets to avoid detection at the airport.

The kingpin, Sandeep Dhunia, obtained large quantities of narcotics from Yuvraj Bhujbal. The illicit drugs were manufactured in a Kurkumb-based pharma company since 2023. The narcotics were filled into barrels of 25kg each and then transported by road to Delhi. Delhi-based Delta Courier Company, owned by the accused Sandeep Yadav, allegedly transported the drugs to various countries, including the US and Canada.

Also Read | Pune Drugs Haul: Foreign Links Unearthed by Police, a Total of 8 People Arrested and 1750 kg of MD Seized.

The police and the CBI have recommended issuing an ‘Interpol Red Corner’ notice against Sandeep Dhunia. Dhunia is a wanted criminal in the United Kingdom for various offences.

One Detained from West Bengal:

The Pune Police unearthed Mephedrone smuggling by conducting raids in Pune, Kurkumbh, and Delhi. In the same mephedrone smuggling case, a team of Pune police arrested one suspect from Malda in West Bengal. It has been found that the accused from West Bengal is in contact with the main accused Sandeep Dhunia. The arrested suspect has been identified as Sunil Burman.

According to the police, Burman has not yet been arrested in this case and is detained for investigation while seven accused are still absconding in this case while Burman was one of the absconding accused.

Also Read | Pune Police Bust Major Drug Ring, Authorities Seize 1700 kg of MDMA Valued at Over Rs 3500 Crore.

Pune police seized mephedrone worth Rs 3700 crores in multiple raids. Seven people have been arrested in this case, the investigation revealed that the main facilitator Sandeep Dhunia was in contact with a suspect in Mumbai who helped him to escape to Kuwait via Nepal. It has been revealed that the detained suspect Burman, had earlier visited Pune and was in constant touch with other accused.