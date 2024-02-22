Pune Drugs Haul: Foreign Links Unearthed by Police, a Total of 8 People Arrested and 1750 kg of MD Seized

In a major update in the Pune drug haul the police have unearthed the international connection links from Patna. According to a senior police official, the process to arrest the foreign national who is a Person of Indian Origin (PIO) identified as Sandeep Dhunia who is a British National is underway. Dhunia was earlier arrested by DIA in 2016 in a drug smuggling case.

The Commissioner of Pune Police Amitesh Kumar stated that the police have successfully unearthed the major wholesale supply chain links in one of the biggest drug raids in the nation. The next challenge for the police would be to crack down on the retail supply chain. 15 to 20 police teams have been formed to investigate the retail chain.

Also read: Pune Police Bust Major Drug Ring, Authorities Seize 1700 kg of MDMA Valued at Over Rs 3500 Crore

The police have till now arrested eight accused and detained two people related to the crime. The accused arrested from Delhi is in transit. Commissioner claimed that the process to fast-track the case is under process.

The 55kg MD drugs seized from Pune were meant for retail supply while the drugs seized from Delhi were majorly used for bulk supply. While Kurkumbh MIDC has always been at the centre of the radar for drug manufacturing in the state and the nation. The investigation into unearthing the links to the procurement of the raw materials used to manufacture the drugs is underway.

The police team acted swiftly and did not give time for the accused to move the drug consignment. The cartel had plans to move the consignment to Nepal claimed the commissioner.