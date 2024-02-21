Pune Police Bust Major Drug Ring, Authorities Seize 1700 kg of MDMA Valued at Over Rs 3500 Crore

In a significant development in the Pune drugs haul investigation, it has been revealed that a Delhi-based courier company was tasked with exporting drugs overseas. The drugs were concealed in ready-to-eat food packets and sent to London and other countries through this courier service. Currently, the Pune police have seized over 1700 kg of Mephedrone (MD) drugs, with an estimated value exceeding Rs 3500 crore, in various raids. Approximately 750 kg of drugs were confiscated in Pune, while around 970 kg were seized in Delhi yesterday.

In an ongoing operation in Sangli district, the Pune police have recovered nearly 50 kg of MD so far, with 15 teams deployed across the country to assist in the operation. While the police have arrested eight suspects, including an engineer, they are still investigating potential foreign connections in the drug case. Pune City Police Commissioner, Amitesh Kumar, mentioned, “We have deployed over 15 investigation teams in various locations within the state and across the country. The complete network involved in the drug consignment is yet to be unraveled. Our initial seizure of 500 grams of MD was pivotal in uncovering further links. Investigations are underway regarding the involvement of foreign nationals, connections to the underworld, and identifying the key players.”

Late on Monday night, the Pune Police discovered over 55 kg of MD during a search at two warehouses in Vishrantwadi. Subsequent investigations revealed that the narcotics supply originated from a company in Kurkumb MIDC. The crime branch officials raided "Earth Chem Laboratories Private Limited," a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility, and seized nearly 600 kg of MD drugs valued at ₹1100 crore. The police stated that the drugs sourced from the Kurkumbh plant are of superior quality and are distributed to various locations including Nepal, West Bengal, Thane, Mumbai, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

The police seized approximately 600 kg of contraband from the Earthchem Private Limited facility in Kurkumbh MIDC, 400 kg of MD from Delhi, and 55 kg of contraband from a godown in Bhairav Nagar, Vishrantwadi. Two additional individuals, including the factory owner Anil Sable and a "chemical expert" from Dombivli, were arrested on Tuesday. Three more individuals were apprehended in Delhi, in addition to the three suspects detained on Monday. Furthermore, two suspects from Delhi were taken into custody for questioning by the police.

The commissioner revealed that the arrested individual, Hyder Sheikh, had rented two godowns in Vishrantwadi to store Mephedrone in salt and rangoli packets. The drug was concealed in small sachets within larger salt packets, resembling white crystals. Upon inspection, the police discovered 55 kg of MD. Subsequently, the police uncovered the involvement of the Kurkumbh-based company, "Earthchem," in the drug trafficking operation. A team led by assistant commissioner of police Sunil Tambe, Satish Govekar, and deputy commissioner of the Crime Branch Amol Zende seized over 600 kg of MD from the plant. The company was sealed after the completion of the panchnama and seizure procedures on Tuesday night.

Following this, the teams conducted searches in Delhi, leading to the confiscation of 400 kg of MD. Additional locations are being targeted for future raids, suspected to contain a significant stockpile valued at hundreds of crores. Authorities are actively pursuing suspects identified as Sam and Brau in Mumbai and Delhi, believed to play key roles in the domestic and international distribution of mephedrone. Top drug traffickers in India are under suspicion of involvement in this smuggling network.