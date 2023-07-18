KL Rahul ruled out of Asia Cup 2023

India have suffered a big blow as star batter KL Rahul will miss the Asia Cup 2023. The former India vice-captain has been out of action since May 1. He suffered a thigh injury during the Indian Premier League 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

He underwent surgery in London in May. The right-hand batter didn’t play in the World Test Championship final against Australia. As per Cricbuzz, Rahul will miss the Continental Cup as well. He has no chance to compete in a three-match T20I series against Ireland.

Sri Lanka are the defending champions of Asia Cup 2023, who won the tournament last year by crushing Pakistan in the final. India failed to reach the final, after losing two crucial games during the super four round. Unlike the last edition, the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup will be played in ODI format.