Lanka Premier League 2022 to commence from July 31

The third edition of the Lanka Premier League will begin on July 31, Sri Lanka Cricket confirmed on Friday (June 10). The five-team tournament, scheduled to be held in Colombo and Hambantota, will conclude on August 21, 2022. Even though the schedule hasn't been released, SLC have stated that the initial matches of the tournament will be held in Colombo before moving to Hambantota.

'We are extremely happy to announce the 3rd edition of the Lanka Premier League, which has started well its journey toward carving a place in the global T20 League competitions, as a formidable tournament,'' said Mr. Shammi Silva, President, Sri Lanka Cricket.SLC also confirmed that the registration of the international players for the player draft will commence shortly. In total, 24 matches will be played in this year's edition.